Ho Central Market to get CCTV cameras for security/sanitation improvement

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Jan. 31, GNA – The Ho Municipal Assembly has begun processes to install Closed Circuit Cameras (CCTVs) at the Ho Central Market as part of measures to address growing security and sanitation challenges.

This would enable the monitoring of security and refuse management in the market, which presently remains a challenge.

A recent expose’ by the Ghana News Agency highlighted the need to ensure more prudent mechanisms for keeping the commercial centre free of refuse, while also revealing the use of some mentally challenged persons as waste movers, who were dumping in newly built yet-to-be commissioned stores.

Mr. Lawrence Senya, Municipal Environmental Health Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that the surveillance infrastructure, would also help to address the issue of criminals, causing further desecration of the new market complex.

He said his outfit would collaborate with the Social Welfare Department and other relevant stakeholders to keep the mentally challenged out of the market, noting the non-existence of a designated holding centre in the Municipality for such individuals.

Structures at the market including gates, would be installed to secure the facility and address defaecation and urination, while behavioural challenges would be dealt with appropriately.

Mr Senya spoke of the lack of a public address system for the market, affecting ground communication, and said plans were in place to install a horn system soon.

He however said Police and City guards maintained their beats at the market and had spot fines ongoing to help discourage insanitary practices.

The Environmental Health department would also engage the market leadership in working together to pursue effective sanitation.

Other measures including the decongestion of the roads and passageways in and around the market would be implemented to aid sanitation management.

Mr Senya explained that the construction of various modern waste processing facilities in the Municipality would drastically reduce the environmental hazards of waste.

He said the present allocation of 20 refuse skips to the Municipality was inadequate and that more would be required as a multi-million cedi integrated recycling and compost plant for the Region neared completion.

He mentioned the increase in the number of private waste companies establishing in the Municipality, which he said would surely boost sanitation outcomes in the shortest possible time.

