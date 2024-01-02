Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai MP, MCE pay courtesy call on members of Chirano Traditional Council 

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Chirano (WN/R), Jan. 2, GNA – Mr Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai and Mr Paul Andoh, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, have paid a courtesy call on members of the Chirano Traditional Council in the Western North Region.

The visit was to extend their fraternal greetings to the chiefs and elders of the Council while strengthening their collaborations to promote development in the area.

Mr Obeng-Boateng, in brief remarks, thanked the chiefs for their support, guidance and blessings throughout the last year, and prayed for tighter collaborations in 2024.

He appealed to the members of the Chirano Traditional Council to act as ambassadors of peace within their respective communities in the run up to the general elections on December 7.

He officially informed the chiefs of his intentions to seek re-election as the MP for the area and asked them for their support and blessings.

Mr Obeng-Boateng mentioned some of the development projects he had initiated in the Chirano Traditional Area, saying he had facilitated the construction of a borehole, renovated the basic school, and provided hospital beds for the health centre in the area.

He stated that he had lobbied for a 54-seater bus for Chirano Community Day School and reshaped the Chirano to Adiembra road, which was in a deplorable state.

According to him, he continued the construction of a 22-kilometre road from Subiri Nkwanta to Etwebo, which was started by the previous MP, and supported the construction of a durbar ground and teachers’ office at Akaaso.

Mr Andoh, for his part, promised to lead the Municipal Assembly to take the necessary actions to resolve some of the infrastructural challenges in the area, including the construction of modern toilet facilities, among others.

The chiefs expressed gratitude to the MP and MCE for the visit and urged them to pay regular visits to the community for fruitful deliberations on developmental issues.

The MP presented a cow and an undisclosed amount of money to the chiefs as a gift for the Christmas festivities.

GNA

