2024 Elections: Military men advised to avoid meddling in partisan politics 

Takoradi, Jan. 26, GNA – Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and other security agents have been advised to focus on their constitutional mandate and avoid indulging in partisan politics in the build-up to the December 7 2024 general elections.

Colonel George A. Biah (retired), who gave the advice, said: “The future of the Ghana Armed Forces and the security of the nation depends on the decision we take today. We should be nationalistic and avoid partisan politics in the discharge of our duties.”

He was speaking as the Guest of Honour when the Second Infantry Battalion (2BN) of the Ghana Army held a Drum-Head Parade to commemorate the 79th Anniversary of the Battle of Myohaung.

The parade held joint;y with the Veterans Administration of Ghana (VAG), at the Myohaung Barracks at Apremdo in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region, is an annual event to honour and remember the sacrifices of the gallant soldiers during the Battle of Myohaung in second World War.

Col. Biah (Rtd) noted that the GAF was the custodians of the country’s democratic principles and that personnel’s professionalism, impartiality, and adherence to the rule of law were essential to ensuring peace, security, and the sustenance of Ghana’s democratic gains.

“Our actions must be a testament to our loyalty to the nation, and so, we must not relent our oars but continue the good job to ensure peace and the sustenance of our enviable, and cherished democracy,” he said.

He continued: “We are not politicians but professionals in arms, hence we must support the political objectives of the state and take a cue from our predecessors by building on the solid foundations laid.”

Col. Biah (Rtd), however, commended the Ghana Armed Forces for maintaining stability in the country, saying, “For decades, Ghana has stood tall as a beacon of democracy in Africa. Our dear nation Ghana is the most peaceful country in the West African Sub-Region, so kudos to the Ghana Armed Forces and all the other security services for toiling relentlessly to maintain our democracy, peace, and stability.”

He called for the need for security agencies to continue to strengthen their collaborations at the district, regional and national levels to collectively avert possible terrorist threats that had taken over some parts of the West African Sub-Region.

“In the face of terrorism and violent extremism, there ought to be enhanced intelligence sharing and joint training among our security services to help present a united front against this menace,” Col. Biah (rtd) added.

