NPP Primaries: delegates urged to put Party interest above monetary gains 

Odumase (B/R), Jan. 26, GNA – A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has advised delegates to allow for the general interest of the Party to take precedence over their personal gains, as they go to polls on Saturday.



According to Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a former organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, the delegates ought to examine the popularity of aspirants to make informed decisions by voting for those who could contribute towards the Party’s victory in the Election 2024.



The NPP has set Saturday, January 27 to conduct parliamentary primaries in the constituencies with the Party’s sitting members of parliament to elect parliamentary candidates for the Election 2024.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase in the Sunyani West Constituency of the Bono Region, Mr Mensah observed the attitude and behaviour of some aspirants counted a lot, saying some of them had already made the NPP unpopular at the grassroots level.



He, therefore, urged the delegates to be wary of such aspirants who might attempt to lure them with money and gifts and to buy their conscience for their votes.



If that happened, he stressed the NPP would not only lose the parliamentary seats but would also narrow the Party’s chances of winning the Election in 2024 to retain political power.



Mr Mensah admitted that winning the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections would not be all that easy for the NPP, hence the need for the delegates to consider and make informed decisions by voting in the supreme interest of the Party.



He said the Party’s parliamentary primaries would determine the readiness of the NPP to win and retain more of the parliamentary seats in the next general election and advised the delegates not to compromise their votes with monetary gains.



“Doing so would definitely affect the chances of our flagbearer and Vice President Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia in winning the presidential election and delegates must therefore put that in mind,” Mr Mensah stated.



He indicated that one’s popularity, human relations and appearance remained key yardsticks to measure the Party’s Election 2024 chances and urged the delegates to remain loyal and allow for the interest of the NPP to override their personal interest.



Mr Mensah recounted the NPP made several mistakes in the Election 2020 which caused it a lot, and reminded the delegates not to repeat those mistakes that had the potential to affect its chances of winning more parliamentary seats and the presidential election.



