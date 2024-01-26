A total of 36,084 delegates to vote A/R NPP parliamentary primaries

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi Jan 26 GNA – A total of 36,084 delegates from 36 constituencies in the Ashanti region, are expected to vote in the NPP parliamentary primaries on January 27, this year, to elect candidates to represent the party in the December general elections.

The delegates, made up of polling station and constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, council of elders and patrons, as well as founder members of the party in the various constituencies, are expected to decide the fate of incumbent MPs and new entrants.

The Ashanti Region has become the focal point in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries considering the number of seats it has in the current Parliament.

In all, 126 candidates are contesting in the 36 constituencies.

Eleven (11) out of the 47 constituencies in the region will not vote in the primaries.

This is because, their candidates are either going unopposed or are among the orphan constituencies of the party, which had already elected their parliamentary candidates.

Among the constituencies where the candidates are going unopposed are Bosomtwe, Ejisu, Effiduase, Offinso South and Adansi Akrofoum.

New Edubiase, Ejura-Sekyeredumasi, Sekyere Afram Plains and Asawase, which are the orphan constituencies, have already elected their parliamentary candidates.

Voting would not be held at Adansi Fomena, while the Asante Mampong elections were cancelled due to a court injunction.

Among the constituencies which would be hotly contested are Bantama, Bekwai, Nhyaeso, Asante Akim South and central, Subin and Atwima Nwabiagya South.

