Yuletide: Let’s support the less privileged- Catholic Bishop 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Dec 26, GNA- Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofi, Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, has admonished Christians to use the festive season to support the poor, needy, and disabled in society.

He urged Christians, especially the Catholic faithful, to show compassion to the less privileged in society by donating food items to them to put smiles on their faces.

In his Christmas message, the Archbishop said the festive season commemorated the birth of Jesus Christ, the good Shepherd and the King of the universe, born ordinary in the manger.

“The King of the universe comes to us as a person not interested in gold hanging on the hand and around the neck but as a King who is interested in feeding the poor, visiting the sick and the lonely, and welcoming the stranger, among others,” he said.

Archbishop Kwofi urged Christians to show respect to people with disabilities and not see them as nonentities because they were created in the image and likeness of God.

He appealed to the government to create an enabling environment for them to be part of society, adding that access to public space and transportation should be made easy and seamless for them.

“May this Christmas change our attitude towards the disabled in society, treat them with the care that they deserve, and give them what is due.

“Let us remember the good shepherd who said whatever you do to the least of my brothers, you do unto me; they need our assistance and compassion,” he said.

He said, “I prayed that this Christmas will fill our homes with peace, our hearts with joy, and our lives with abundant blessings to know that the disabled are our brothers and sisters made in the image and likeness of God.”

GNA

