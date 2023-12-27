Santrokofi Bume Community raises funds for educational infrastructure   

By Edward Williams

Santrokofi （O/R), Dec. 26, GNA – The Chiefs and people of Santrokofi Bume, a community in the Guan District of the Oti Region, have held the 2023 SABUDA Homecoming event with fundraising towards educational infrastructure of the community.

The sixth edition of the Santrokofi-Bume Development Association （SABUDA） event sought to raise an amount of GH¢300,000 for the completion of phase two of the teachers’ bungalow to enhance the quality of education in the area.

Mr Nathaniel Atikumi, Chairman of SABUDA, said the Association was a developmental-driven one that focused on developmental projects of the community.

He said the previous events held had yielded results such as the clinic, nurses quarters, water supply, classroom blocks and headteacher’s bungalow adding that they wanted to use the Association for other future projects.

Mr Atikumi said there was a relationship between supervision and academic success, hence a residential place for teachers in the community would enhance academic activities and performances of students.

He called on citizens at home and abroad to continue to support the Association in enhancing the development of the community while calling on corporate organisations also to join the development agenda.

Nana Obibiribi Kumi III, Krontihene of Santrokofi Traditional Area, said a lot had been achieved through the unity fostered among the community’s citizens.

He said the community had come thus far due to the unity among the citizens of the community.

Nana Kumi urged the youth to remain disciplined in all endeavours and avoid acts that could hinder their progress in life.

Dr Edward Wilson Ansah, Senior Lecturer and Head of the Department of Health, Physical Education and Recreation, University of Cape Coast, said without educational infrastructure, the development of children as future leaders would be hindered.

He called on the citizenry to contribute generously to the projects being championed since they would remain as legacies for their wards.

Dr Ansah said educational success was key because no country or community developed without education.

He said the people must be committed to investing in educational infrastructure as well as their children who would take over affairs soon.

Madam Janet Emefa Obro-Adibo Goka, Guan District Chief Executive （DCE）, urged the community members to unite and be tolerant of one another.

She said development must first begin with themselves while calling on parents to take a keen interest in the education of their wards to help them have bright futures.

Awards were presented to deserving individuals for their immense contribution to the development of the community.

The event was on the theme:”Good infrastructure; a prerequisite for academic success.”

GNA

