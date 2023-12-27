Sakumono Titanic Beach comes alive on Boxing Day

By James Amoh Junior

Accra, Dec. 26, GNA – The Titanic beach in the sprawling Sakumono enclave of Tema came alive as revellers basked in the festive spirit of Christmas.

On Boxing Day, it appeared Ghanaians roasted in high temperatures as heat rained heavily in the Greater Accra Region.

Thousands thronged the Sakumono beach to “cool off” from the intense heat and scorching sun.

As the sun dipped low, casting hues of pink and gold across the horizon, families, friends, and even solitary wanderers dotted the sandy expanse of the Sakumono Beach, creating a tapestry of holiday joy.

The iconic Titanic beach in the Tema West Municipality, known for its sublime beauty, was the go-to hang out.

Groups of friends, mostly in the bikinis and swim suits, continously jumped into the murmuring sea to cool off from the high temperatures.

Many had their eyes fastened upon the foaming waves while it rippled towards them, terminating on the sandy long beach.

Others watched the fun indifferently from afar with eyes filled with misted askance look.

Some daring revellers took a plunge into the cool ocean waters with shouts of delight.

Vendors weaved through the crowd on the sandy beach, offering an array of treats from barbecue (Khebab) to chilled drinks to light up the revelry.

As the day unfolded, a sense of communal merriment enveloped the beach.

This, Chris Davia, a resident of Lashibi, says transcends differences and creates a shared memory of Boxing Day and Christmas by the sea.

He says that from the fun aspects of Christmas, Christians must not lose sight of the true essence of festivity, which is the birth of Christ, bringing love and hope to all.

As the evening drew nigh, the revellers thronged the pubs lined up some 100 meters from the sandy beach for an intense climax.

Frank Tsegah, a party goer, who joined other friends at the Queen’s View Pub, said the true essence of a “merry Christmas” was hanging out with friends and family to enjoy some serenity.

Richmond Davia, a banker and resident of Sakumono, said the year was seemingly “hot” and Christmas was a time to “cool off” and take stock of the year while preparing for the next.

The Sakumono Beach has, for many years, been a-go-to destination for party goers and revelers in Sakumono, Tema and environs and is expected to have more fun-lovers in the coming days.

GNA

