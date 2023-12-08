YOVI empowers 120 women in shea and cereal value chains

By Albert Futukpor,

Sagnarigu (N/R), Dec 08, GNA – A total of 120 women aggregators and processors operating within the maize, rice, groundnut, and shea value chains have undergone a five-day training to enhance their skills in aggregation, agro-processing, entrepreneurship, and life skills.

The training, held at the Sagnarigu Municipality and Nanton District in the Northern Region, where the participants were drawn from, focused on Financial Literacy, Personal Financial Management, Savings, Access to Resources, Investments, Business Planning, Networking, Partnership, Collaboration, and Gender Dynamics, specifically designed to meet their distinct needs.

It was organised by the Youth Development and Voice Initiative (YOVI), a non-governmental organisation based in the region, in partnership with the USAID Feed the Future Ghana Trade and Investment (GTI) Activity.

Mr Hussein Rahman, Executive Director of YOVI, speaking during the training, reiterated the importance of empowering women as a catalyst for sustainable development.

Mr Rahman said “This initiative highlights the commitment of YOVI and its partners to empower and uplift women aggregators and processors, ensuring their continued active participation and contribution to the socio-economic advancement of the Northern Region.”

Key stakeholders, who remained actively engaged as part of the initiative included the Department of Agriculture, Ghana Enterprises Agency, and representatives from the Sagnarigu Municipal and Nanton District Assemblies.

Mr Rahman said the sustained involvement of the key stakeholders continued to enrich the training experience, enhancing a collaborative environment essential for learning and skill development among the participants.

He expressed appreciation to them for their enduring support and engagement recognising their ongoing essential role in enhancing synergy and driving tangible outcomes throughout the ongoing phases of the project.

Madam Ayisha Mohammed, Chairperson of Bela Nnabra Women’s Group from Sagnarigu Municipal, who was a participant, and spoke on behalf of members of the Group, said the training had been engaging, providing them with crucial insights into financial literacy, business planning, and gender dynamics tailored to meet their distinct needs as women involved in aggregation and processing activities.

Madam Mariam Alhassan from Suglo Kongbo Women’s Group from Nanton District lauded the training and gave assurance that they would incorporate the training ideas into their day-to-day activities and impart the knowledge gained to others who could not participate.

