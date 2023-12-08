Ghanaian journalist officially launches bid to break longest singing marathon record

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 8, GNA – Madam Afua Asantewaa, a Ghanaian journalist and entrepreneur, has officially declared her intentions of breaking the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing time by an individual.

She made this declaration during a press conference in Accra, where she officially announced the Aviation Social Centre as the venue to host the highly anticipated event which starts Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Currently, the singathon record, which stands at 105 hours, is being held by India’s Sunil Waghmare from March 3 to 7, 2012.

According to Afua Asantewaa, her quest to break the GWR’s longest singing record was inspired by the recent longest cooking milestone by Nigeria’s Hilda Bacci.

“Singing has always been my passion, and normally I spend a lot of time learning the lyrics of songs. So I decided to take up this challenge, considering what our Nigerian counterparts did with the longest cooking marathon.

“So my quest is to put Ghana’s music on the world map, and I am going to sing only Ghanaian songs with this attempt, and I urge all Ghanaians to come and support and cheer me on at the Aviation Social Centre,” she stated.

Madam Afua Asantewaa also urged the Ghana Health Service and other corporate bodies to come on board and support her quest to make Ghana proud.

Madam Adiza Ibrahim,Head of Electroland Ghana Limited, said they were delighted to be the official electronic partners for the event.

She noted that staging this kind of event required highly powered electronics to make the outcome successful, and they would help Afua Asantewaa achieve her goal.

Madam Ibrahim also stated their belief in Asantewaa breaking the record and urged Ghanaians to support her quest.

