Young entrepreneurs urged to value mentorship

Ho, Dec. 04, GNA – Panelists at the 2nd Volta Young Entrepreneurs Summit held in Ho in the Volta Region, have advised young entrepreneurs to value mentorship that will help them succeed in their entrepreneurial journey.

They further encouraged them to be inquisitive to gain more experience to industralise their talents, skills and whatever they were good at doing.

Mr Anthony Dzamefe, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Caveman Watches, at the event which was as part of the sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair, insisted that young entrepreneurs make use of influential people and should be able to add social media aspect to their businesses and build structures to industrialise.

The Summit was themed: “Bridging Borders: Amplifying Youth Entrepreneurship in an AfCFTA era.”

Mr Kwame Sowu Jr, the CEO of Energy Synergies and Villandro Hotels, urged the young entrepreneurs to learn from their mentors rather than envy them, which was a negative thing to do.

He said they could also form cooperatives to be able to work within themselves and not necessarily wait for money.

Mr Sowu said young entrepreneurs must also make use of technology to identify their market, their critical mass participants and then call on the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) for assistance.

Madam Audrey Serwaa Bonsu, a Consultant, urged the young entrepreneurs to learn to understudy people who excelling and pick up skills, ethics and professionalism which would eventually help them to succeed.

She encouraged them to remain resolute in the face of challenges, to come out more refined and with many experiences to share with others.

Mr Agwu Amogu, CEO of Afroseed, Nigeria, said young entrepreneurs must understand and apply problem-solving and critical thinking in their operations.

He said one way to make the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement work, was to ensure the integration of young men and women.

Mr Amogu said there was the need to provide information on AfCFTA regarding opportunities available for young entrepreneurs for the emancipation of Africa.

