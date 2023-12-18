We are diversifying Obuasi economy-MCE

By Yussif Ibrahim,

Obuasi, Dec. 18, GNA – The Obuasi Municipal Assembly is partnering AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, and other relevant stakeholders to diversify the local economy as part of efforts to wean the economy off its overdependence on the Mine.

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi mine is widely known to be the bedrock and financial pillar of the Obuasi economy over the years with the mining firm being the biggest employer and source of livelihoods for most homes in Obuasi.

The introduction of the Obuasi Trade Show in 2019 was one of the initiatives targeted at diversifying the local economy by providing a platform for businesses to showcase their products to maximise profit.

The goal is to promote entrepreneurship among the indigenes to ensure a vibrant local economy beyond the Mine.

Ahead of the 2023 edition of the Obuasi Trade Show, the Municipal Assembly in collaboration with the Obuasi East district assembly, has organised a two-day capacity building workshop for exhibitors.

The workshop, which centred on costing, pricing and customer service, was attended by previous and potential exhibitors.

Mr. Elijah Adansi-Bonah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi, said the interest shown by business owners in the trade show since its inception signified that business activities were gaining grounds in Obuasi, marking a positive milestone in the quest to diversify the economy of Obuasi.

He said the Obuasi economy would soon expand with the completion of the Obuasi Trauma Hospital and the KNUST-Obuasi Campus which was established in 2019.

“The Trauma Hospital which is near completion will bring a lot of people to Obuasi to access quality healthcare.

This, coupled with the KNUST-Obuasi Campus which has already brought a lot of people in Obuasi, has the potential of expanding the economy of Obuasi,” he noted

The MCE said with the anticipated expansion of the economy of Obuasi coupled with improvement in security, Obuasi was opened for investment and called on residents to take advantage of business opportunities in the town to reduce overreliance on jobs at AngloGold Ashanti.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

