“We are benefiting from investments made in women football” – GFA

Accra, Dec. 08, GNA – Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said the qualification of the Black Queens to the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) is a testament to the huge investments made by the GFA in women’s football over the past four years.

According to Mr. Simeon-Okraku, the GFA took a firm decision to place premium on Women’s football from grassroots level to the top echelons, and the results were evident in all aspects of the game.

President Simeon-Okraku was addressing the gallant Black Queens upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport after edging Namibia in Pretoria for the slot said “Months ago we took a decision to support and invest in Women’s football and also to ensure that everybody who loves the sport gets the needed respect and recognition,”.

“That singular decision brought us Nora Häuptle and brought you together as a group. From the very beginning you all decided to die for the nation.

“Today that hard work has yielded these results. Thanks to you for achieving this feat, Ghana is proud and shall surely reward you,” he noted.

He added, “I have always said when we stay together and encourage each other in good and bad times we would come out with flying colors. The vision was to qualify and at the end, you made it and that’s why this team has a lot of traction now.

“This team had gained the attention of all who matters, everyone wants to know the Black Queens now and this feat is going to open doors for you as players and the younger folks who are thinking of pursuing a career in football”.

The Black Queens defeated Namibia on a 3-2 aggregate to qualify for the 2024 WAFCON to be staged in Morocco.

