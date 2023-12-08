“The Queens will be given adequate preparation” — GFA President

Accra, Dec. 08, GNA – Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said his outfit will give the national women’s team – the Black Queens adequate preparations for the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Addressing the team after their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport on Thursday,

“We have been to the WAFCON before even though this is a milestone because in five years we have not been there, qualifying alone is not enough.

“This is the time for us to give the rest of Africa a show down. Our best position at the AFCON has been second place years ago, but we have enough quality in this team to be African champions,” he added.

Mr. Simeon-Okraku said,“What ever it takes for us to get you prepared for the WAFCON in Morocco with the support of Asantewaa the fearless, we would make sure this team is ready”.

The Black Queens defeated Namibia, on a 3-2 aggregate to qualify for the WAFCON for the first time in five years.

GNA

