Leverage on Para Sports to give opportunity to persons living with disability- Deputy Sports Minister urges

Accra, Dec. 08, GNA – Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has urged the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana to leverage on the sport to provide opportunities for persons living with disability.

He noted that Para Sports had been relevant in the country over the years, hence the need to champion the campaign for these individuals to exhibit their talents.

The Deputy Minister said this during the National Para Powerlifting Competition, which was in Commemoration of the World Disability Day.

“One of the visions of the government is to ensure that Ghana has an inclusive society so through para sports, this vision is gradually being achieved,” he said.

He said following the performance of the team in the just ended African Para Games and the National Para Lifting Competition, he was convinced that Ghana would make it to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“Ghana will be hosting the Africa Games next year, and the President of Ghana has provided ultra modern facilities which would help grow the sport,” he added.

He commended Mr. Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee for his commitment in helping to grow the Sport.

He further urged the athletes to live exemplary lives in order to reach their goals as sports persons.

Mr. Samson Deen, who doubles as the President of the African Paralympic Committee noted that this was the third time the NPC was organising such an event which was to grow Para Sports.

He said the Committee was still putting in efforts to get athletes ready for upcoming tourneys, with hopes of winning laurels for Ghana.

He thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports, International Paralympic Committee , France Embassy and other entities for coming to the aid of the National Paralympic Committee.

He donated 50 clutches, 20 balls, and other equipment to the Wheelchair Tennis Team, Wheelchair Basketball Team, Goalball team and the Sitting Volleyball team.

Also part of the event was the launch of the National Female Amputee Team, the Black Royals.

