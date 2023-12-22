Use ECG power app to anonymously report power theft 

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Dec. 22, GNA – The public has been urged to support the fight against power theft by promptly reporting suspected activities to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Madam Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, General Manager of ECG in the Volta Region, said people should be encouraged to report the thefts through the online app, which provided a safe avenue for complaints and feedback.

She made the appeal while addressing the media during an end of year engagement in Ho.

The Regional Manager said the risk of power outages were high, especially during the end of year season, and that public vigilance should be enhanced against illegal connections.

“Both big and small customers indulge in it,” she said, noting how its recently introduced cashless system had begun to attract fraudsters, and urged the public to be vigilant.

Madam Jator-Kaleo said a cost-reduction project which was ongoing in parts of the country, would begin next year in the Volta Region.

She also spoke of the vandalisation of power systems, which she said was “another problem coming up”.

“People are knocking down our transformers and stealing cables,” she said, adding that the Company was working with stakeholders to enhance punitive measures to deter such crimes.

The Regional Manager also mentioned the effect of bush fires on power supply, and said community stakeholders should support efforts to protect poles and other installations.

Briefing the media on the year’s activities, she said the Company injected GHC 3.2 million into power upgrades and extension of services further into the Volta Region.

She said at least 9 million cedis would be invested in the Region in 2024, while the Region would benefit from a special private sector led project to transform power supply.

