Hope in Christ Outreach fetes over 200 widows in Ho 

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Dec. 22, GNA – The Ho Chapter of Hope in Christ, a non-governmental organisation devoted to helping widows in the country, has feted 250 widows.

The organisation also gave each widow a bag of rice, cooking oil, and tomatoes during its end-of-year programme in Ho, in the Volta Region.

Prophet Prince Ciro Atsu, President of the Ho Chapter of the organisation, told the Ghana News Agency that the act was carried out in compliance with God’s directive to provide for widows.

He expressed his joy at celebrating with the widows and stressed the need for Christians to put smiles on the faces of the underprivileged by demonstrating their love and support.

Prophet Atsu emphasised the value of giving, particularly to the weak, saying that doing so attracted God’s blessings and that helping one another was a must for humans who wish to receive God’s blessings.

He expressed the organization’s love for the widows and their desire to see them well taken care of, adding that they hoped God would provide them more grace so they could carry out his directive to assist the widows.

The Prophet said that although the organisation wanted to help more widows, they were unable to do so because of their limited resources and made a request to the public for support.

Mr Anthony Ameglah, National Coordinator for Hope in Christ Outreach, told GNA Christians had the responsibility to cater for the vulnerable in society and ensure their wellbeing.

He said Christianity was more than just worshipping Christ, and that it was also about living an example of his compassion and caring for those less fortunate than oneself.

He stated that although there were more widows in Ho Municipality, they were unable to provide for them all because of inadequate resources.

Mr Ameglah asked the public to support the organisation reach out to more widows, noting that any donations would be made public on their website for transparency and accountability.

He said to encourage people to care for widows in society, the organisation would next year launch “Operation Feed the Widow.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

