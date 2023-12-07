Upper East: NCA sensitises stakeholders to deepen collaboration

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Bolgatanga, Nov 7, GNA – The National Communications Authority (NCA) has held a regional sensitisation forum for stakeholders in the Upper East Region for effective collaboration towards achieving its mandate.

The Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, National Investigation Bureau, and the Municipal and District Assemblies, among other stakeholders, were taken through the functions of the NCA, including regulatory administration, legal, and engineering.

It aimed at building the capacities of the stakeholders on the NCA functions to enhance effective coordination for better service delivery.

Mr Kwame Gyan, the Deputy Director, Consumer and Corporate Affairs, NCA, said despite the Authority’s several functions, including facilitating universal access to quality communication services for national development, it was only known, unfortunately, “for closing radio stations.”

Also, its functions on regulating the communication industry in a forward-looking and transparent manner that promotes fair and sustainable competition could not be overstated.

Mr Gyan said, for instance, that a study conducted in 2014 indicated that only 14 percent of Ghanaians knew about the NCA’s mandate, and though this may not be representative in 2023, it was important to sensitise the stakeholders to be abreast of its mandate and their role to help achieve it.

He said the NCA’s work demanded collaboration with the various stakeholders and that their understanding of its mandate was paramount to facilitating its operations.

“The work of the NCA requires collaborations with other state agencies, so for instance, if we were to take any action that required security, we would need the Police Service, and there is the need for them to know why they must be with us for such an exercise,” Mr Gyan said.

There were instances where erecting a Mast or Tower at some places became an issue because some of the residents had misconceptions about them, but once stakeholders were sensitized, then they could be well positioned to support the NCA, he said.

He reinterpreted the regulatory role of the NCA and emphasized that it did not include the content media organizations aired but rather the frequencies and licenses used in operating.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

