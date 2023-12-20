Two remanded for pulling down portions of uncompleted three-storey building

By Joyce Danso,

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into police custody two persons for allegedly causing damage to a three-storey uncompleted building at Roman Ridge, Accra.

The accused persons are Bernard Arhin, a 68-year-old driver and Paul Quansah, a 51 year a wheel loader operator.

Two of their accomplices, namely Kwabena Boateng Aidoo aka Commander and one Gado are said to be at large.

Charged with conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage, Arhin and Quansah have pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah ordered them to reappear on December 28.

Prosecution led by Superintendent of Police Augustine Yirenkyi said the complainant Richard Kpakpo Allotey is the Managing Director of an Estate Agency and a resident of Tantra Hills, Accra.

The two accused persons are residents of Amanfrom and Tema Community 24.

Prosecution said in the year 2019, the complainant’s company purchased a parcel of land from Savana Estate at Roman Ridge, Accra.

According to the prosecutor, in April 2019, the complainant’s company obtained land title certificate from the Land Commission and in November 2019, he (complainant) obtained building permit from the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly.

Prosecution said on September 8, 2023, the complainant realised that some unknown persons had trespassed on the land and locked up the main gate to the property and kidnapped the caretaker.

It said a report was made to the Police at Kotobabi and the Police visited the scene and met one Kwabena Boateng Aidoo aka Commander, the Manager of Big Omen Company Limited, who also claimed ownership of the land and allegedly locked up the property.

Prosecution said Aidoo was invited by the Police, but he failed to show up.

It said on November 30, 2023, Aidoo allegedly organised land guards and they entered the land and demolished portions of the uncompleted storey building on the land and assaulted the security man on duty.

Prosecution said Aidoo on December 3, 2023, mobilised Military and Police personnel and some officials from the land Commission who “invaded” the land.

The complainant petitioned the Greater Accra Police Command about the act.

Prosecution said William Hanson was arrested by the Police and said Kwabena Boateng Aidoo engaged him.

On December 15, 2023, the prosecutor told the court that Arhin and Quansah recruited one Gado together with 10 land guards, two soldiers, five motorbikes, a vehicle and wheel loader and at about 12:05 am damage was caused to the property.

At about 1:00am, the complainant received information in relation to the damage caused and Arhin and Quanah were picked up by the Police, but their accomplices escaped.

GNA

