Great Olympics coach tips duo to excel with Black Stars

By Simon Asare

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA – Annor Walker, Head Coach of Accra Great Olympics, has high hopes for two of his players, Emmanuel Antwi and Benjamin Asare, who have been named in the Black Stars provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The two players were among the 11 local players included in Chris Hughton’s 55-man provisional Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire.

Benjamin Asare has kept the most clean sheets (8) in the ongoing Ghana Premier League, while midfielder Emmanuel Antwi has bagged numerous Man of the Match accolades, scoring four goals this season.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, Coach Walker expressed excitement following their inclusion and believes they would excel with the Black Stars.

“I want to thank the Almighty God for making their dreams come true. I know both of them have special qualities that can aid the Black Stars, and I encourage them to go exhibit it.

“The Black Stars coach has seen something good in them, and they would have to go and prove that and justify their inclusion in the final squad.

The two players will be in action this week when Accra Great Olympics face off against Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, December 20, 2024.

GNA

