Efiritete Kyei Baffour elected Assembly Member for Ablekuma Electoral Area

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA – After more than five hours of sorting and counting of polling centre results in the Ablekuma Electoral Area of Ga Central Municipality, winners have been declared.

Mr Efiritete Kyei Baffour was declared the duly elected Assembly Member for the area after polling 567 votes of total valid votes cast.

His contenders, Mr Anthony Baidoo and Mr Michael Harrison Nii Amponsah, polled 495 votes and 266 votes respectively.

Five other persons were also elected to be Unit Committee members out of the 15 candidates.

The elections started at 0715 hours and ended promptly at 1700 hours to make way for counting and sorting, which lasted till a little over 2200 hours.

Mr Kyei Baffour is a professional photographer and school proprietor in the area.

He promised to rally all other candidates to champion development in the area.

“I will rally my other colleagues and all other persons together for us to unite and chart the development of our area. I will need their support and that of the residents in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, his two contenders refused to sign the result declaration sheet claiming some inaccuracies in the number of votes received from their agents and those of the Electoral Commission.

