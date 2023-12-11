Two dead in attack on Red Cross convoy in Sudan 

Khartoum, Dec. 11, (dpa/GNA) - Two people were killed and seven injured in an attack on a Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Sudan’s war-torn capital.

The convoy of three Red Cross vehicles and three buses carrying civilians to safety was clearly marked as they travelled in Khartoum, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said late Sunday.

“This attack is unacceptable, and we are grief-stricken,” said Pierre Dorbes, the head of the ICRC delegation in Sudan.

In Sudan, the armed forces under the leadership of de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan have been fighting against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since mid-April.

The RSF is a quasi-army that emerged from militias in the Darfur region and is led by al-Burhan’s former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

The war has displaced 6.6 million people within Sudan or to neighbouring countries.

