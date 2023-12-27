Torch Light Tours put smiles on faces of children and aged in Cape Coast  

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Dec 27, GNA-Torch Light Tours, a destination management agency has feted more than 360 children and widows in the Cape Coast Metropolis to make them happy during the yuletide.

It also gave out different kinds of beverages, rice, cooking oil and sachets of tomato paste to each widow during the occasion.

The act was part of Torch Light Tours’ social and corporate responsibility in accordance with God’s word of giving back to society and mankind.

Mr Michael Orleans, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Torch Light Tours in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the party, said the decision was to make the beneficiaries in its catchment area of operation, feel part of the society after a successful year.

It was also to put smiles on the faces of the children and the aged as many could not afford the goodies due to financial constraints.

To him, Christmas was all about professing love to family, friends and loved ones in diverse ways to make them feel appreciated as humans in society.

Torch Light Tours took the opportunity to launch its ‘Diaspora Culture Connect-West Africa’ which aimed at expanding its operations beyond the borders of Ghana.

An AfroTorch Event was also introduced as an annual programme in December, for an experience in Cape Coast that would combine leisure, history and culture for visitors during the Yuletide.

Mr Orleans explained that most Christmas activities were centred in the Greater Accra Region, although tourists needed to be introduced to the rich culture and tradition in Cape Coast.

Thus, the a need to draw attention to AfroTorch which would expose tourists and visitors to tourism potentials in the area for development.

