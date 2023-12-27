Australian police launch probe into cocaine washed up on beaches

Sydney, Dec. 27, (dpa/GNA) – Police on Wednesday said they had launched an investigation after a number of packages believed to contain some 124 kilograms of cocaine washed up on beaches in the eastern Australian state of New South Wales.

NSW police said that a first “suspicious package” believed to contain some 39 kilograms of cocaine washed ashore on Friday in Magenta Beach, some 80 kilometres north of Sydney.

Members of the public then on Sunday alerted police of a further seven packages – believed to contain a further 7kg of cocaine – found at Magenta beach and nearby beaches.

On Tuesday, a fisherman alerted police after locating a blue barrel containing 39 individually wrapped packages alleged to contain 1 kilogram to cocaine each.

Also on Tuesday, approximately the same number of packages alleged to contain some 39 kilograms of cocaine were found on a beach in Newcastle, some 140 kilometres north of Sydney.

NSW police on Wednesday said the State Crime Command commenced an investigation into the matter.

“We thank those who have heeded the warning to report any suspicious packages to police as we get to the bottom of this matter and we remind people that being in possession of a prohibited drug is a criminal offence,” command director Jason Weinstein said in a statement.

“Detectives and specialist police are currently combing beaches and coastlines for any outstanding packages and working behind the scenes to make sure we find and hold accountable those responsible.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

