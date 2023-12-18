Tema West is ready for tomorrow’s District Assembly Elections 

Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Accra, Dec. 18, GNA – The Tema West Municipal assembly is all set for tomorrow’s assembly elections as the Electoral Commission begins distribution of election materials to polling centres.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr John Nunoo, the Electoral Officer for Tema West constituency, confirmed the receipt of sufficient electoral materials for all polling stations in the area.

“We’re distributing ballot papers and necessary materials for tomorrow’s elections to dispatch them to the polling stations”.

He said all the necessary security arrangements are in place to safeguard the distribution process.

“As I speak to you, security arrangements are in place; currently, a policeman is with me, guarding the material distribution. We’ve also engaged with security agencies and have provided all the necessary information for a smooth election tomorrow.”

There are a total of 271 polling stations in the Tema West constituency, according to Mr Nunoo.

A total of 63 candidates have officially filed to compete in tomorrow’s assembly elections, with 49 of them being male contestants.

At the unit committee level, a total of 149 aspirants are contesting, including 46 females and 103 males.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

