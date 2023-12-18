New Juaben North and South municipalities ready for District Level Elections  

By Naa Shormei Odonkor/Emelia Addae

Koforidua, Dec 18, GNA-The New Juaben North and South offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) said all preparations are complete for the District Level Elections (DLE) scheduled for tomorrow, December 19.

Ms Dorcas Akoto-Donkor, New Juaben North Electoral Officer, said in all, about 45,390 eligible voters in the municipality were expected to vote at 93 polling stations.

She said 202 candidates, including 61 aspiring assembly members and 141 aspiring unit committee members, filed to contest in the DLE.

She said that tactile ballot jackets have been made ready to aid persons with vision impairment to cast their ballots with no difficulties.

She entreated all eligible voters to go out in their numbers to vote since it was a civic responsibility towards consolidating Ghana’s democracy.

At the New Juaben South office, Mr Kofi Asante Owusu told the Ghana News Agency that all was set for the elections.

He said coordination such as the Biometric Voter Verification devices, voter register, ballot papers, ballot boxes and seals were all available for the 187 polling stations.

The New Juaben South Municipality has 34 electoral areas, with 98 aspirants contesting the assembly member position.

Section six of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936), as amended by Act 940, provides that the DLEs are held every four years and take place a year before the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

