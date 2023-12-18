Delta, EL AL Israel Airlines launch long-term codeshare agreement

Accra, Dec. 18, GNA – Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and EL AL Israel Airlines have implemented a long-term codeshare agreement effective Monday, December 18, 2023, for travel beginning January 1, 2024.

The agreement aims at improving connection opportunities for customers flying between the Americas and Tel Aviv, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, by Kingdom Concepts Consult said.

The airlines will offer reciprocal codeshare and frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem SkyMiles or Matmid points across both carriers.

Delta customers flying from North America will be able to fly on EL AL’s nonstop services from New York-JFK, New York-Newark, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale to Tel Aviv.

“Meanwhile, EL AL’s code will be added to Delta’s non-stop Tel Aviv flights (once restored), as well as up to 280 same-day connections via Delta’s U.S. gateways in New York-JFK, Boston, and Los Angeles to destinations including Atlanta, Washington DC, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Seattle, Dallas, and Toronto,” the release said.

Alain Bellemare, Delta’s President International said: “Delta remains steadfast in our long-time commitment to serving consumers and businesses who depend on convenient, high-quality air service to and from Tel Aviv.”

“Through our codeshare agreement with EL AL, we will offer customers more convenient travel options between North America and Israel.”

Shlomi Zafrany, EL AL’s VP Commercial and Industry Affairs said:“The start of this codeshare agreement between Delta Air Lines and EL AL offers customers access to convenient one-stop services from Israel to cities throughout the Americas and welcomes new North American customers to EL AL’s world class service to and from Tel Aviv.”

Dina Ben Tal Ganancia, EL AL’s CEO added: “We are proud on this cooperation with Delta whom I see as a valued long-term partner.”

Delta and EL AL customers would be able to earn and redeem miles on each other’s services on Delta’s SkyMiles and EL AL’s Matmid frequent flyer programs, the release said.

Effective January 15, both airlines would offer reciprocal benefits to their top tier frequent flyer members, such as preferred seat access, priority check-in and boarding, additional baggage allowance, and lounge access (where applicable).

