Berlin, Dec. 22, (dpa/GNA) - A number of long-distance train services across Germany will be delayed or cancelled on Friday due to storm damage, according to German rail operator Deutsche Bahn’s website.

Rail routes in the north were particularly badly affected.

The operator said that passengers who have had to postpone a planned journey on Thursday or Friday due to the weather front sweeping through the country can use their ticket at a later date.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email