NATO’s Stoltenberg: ‘Putin has lost Ukraine forever’ 

Brussels, Dec. 22, (dpa/GNA) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that he believes Russia “has lost Ukraine forever” as a result of the war, and will not be able to achieve its war aims despite a massive military effort since the invasion in February last year.

“The whole purpose of this invasion was to prevent Ukraine from moving towards NATO and the European Union. Ukraine is now closer to NATO and the European Union than ever before,” he told dpa in an interview shortly before Christmas. “This is a big strategic defeat for Russia.”

“President Putin has lost Ukraine forever,” said Stoltenberg, referring to the fact that Russia saw Ukraine as part of its sphere of influence for decades.

The former Norwegian prime minister is certain that Ukraine will eventually achieve its goal of joining NATO.

He also pointed out that Russia was paying an enormously high price for its war.

“Russia has lost hundreds of planes, thousands of battle tanks, and 300,000 casualties. Their economy is weaker. They are politically more isolated,” he said.

“Inflation is up, living standards are down,” he said.

However, Stoltenberg warned against counting on a quick end to the war, saying that he had no indication that Putin would change course, even after his expected re-election on March 17.

Ukraine meanwhile has “demonstrated they’re able to defend themselves, they’re able to fight back as long as, especially when they get weapons from Germany and many other NATO allies.”

Stoltenberg refused to be drawn on the prospect of a second US administration under Donald Trump, with the former president currently well ahead of the rest of the Republican field in the polls but with presidential elections still nearly a year away.

Tensions with NATO rose during Trump’s previous term, in particular over defence spending.

“I’m confident that whoever is elected as president, the United States will still be committed to the transatlantic partnership,” Stoltenberg said.

GNA

