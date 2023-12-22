Death toll in northern China earthquake rises to 144 

Beijing, Dec. 22, (dpa/GNA) - At least 144 people have been confirmed dead in an earthquake that struck northern China late on Monday, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The death toll rose 134 to 144 after more victims of the 6.2-magnitude quake were recovered, Xinhua reported on Friday. Hundreds were injured.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which put the quake’s magnitude at 5.9, said that it struck at 11:59 pm on Monday (1559 GMT).

At least 113 people died in Gansu’s Jishishan County, while three people were still missing in the neighbouring province of Qinghai.

The remote region is considered one of the poorest in China.

This was the deadliest earthquake in China for nine years.

GNA

