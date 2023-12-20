Stanbic  committed to partnership with Otumfuo Golf Tournament – CEO

Kumasi, Dec. 20, GNA – The 2023 edition of the Stanbic Otumfuo Invitational Golf Tournament has ended in Kumasi with the Bank pledging to sustain its support.

The one-day tournament, held at the Royal Golf Course in Kumasi, was sponsored by the Bank.

It was hosted by the Royal Golf Club on behalf of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Speaking at the event, Mr Kwamina Asomaning, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank, affirmed the Bank’s commitment to the Club and the tournament.

He said: “It is always a pleasure to connect with our customers amidst the tranquil setting of the golf course.

“At Stanbic Bank, we believe in providing the very best for our clients. That is why we continue to invest in this tournament over the past years. This event provides a wonderful networking opportunity for our cherished clients and is a great way to unwind after a fairly difficult year.

“As we enjoy the game of golf in high spirits, we remain hopeful that the days ahead and the coming year will be fruitful for us all.”

He expressed his gratitude to the stakeholders of the tournament, saying: “We are grateful to His Royal Highness and the Royal Golf Club for partnering with us to make this event possible.

“To all our invited golfers who joined us to play in this tournament we are very grateful for your support and we look forward to another rousing tournament next year.”

At the end of the competition Kwaku Boachie Sarpong, Francis Nkrumah and Dominic Darkwah emerged as winners for the male’s Senior, and Groups A & B categories respectfully.

Vivian Dick and Niine Sarpong came tops in the ladies’ competition.

They were awarded the coveted trophy and other prizes from the organisers of the tournament.

The Stanbic Asantehene Invitational Golf Tournament is in line with Stanbic Bank’s commitment to supporting the needs of their clients.

The event was held over the weekend.

Recently, the bank organised a seminar on tax efficiency for their high net worth clients. The Bank also held the maiden edition of the Women Entrepreneurship Workshop for female SME owners to give them the right tools they need to succeed in their business.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II – Asantehene (left), and Kwamina Asomaning – Chief Executive, Stanbic Bank Ghana

GNA

