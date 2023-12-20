President Akufo-Addo honours 281 young people for their ingenuity and leadership skills

Accra, Dec 20, GNA – President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has presented the 2023 HoSA/DofE Gold Award Medals and Certificates to Two Hundred and Eighty-One (281) young people who have demonstrated excellence in leadership skills and service to community.

The programme was on the theme “Nurturing leaders for a Thriving Future’’.

Out of the 281 young Gold Awardees, 167 Awardees were young girls representing 59.4% of the Awardees while 114 were young men representing 40.6% of the Awardees.

He congratulated all award recipients for committing themselves to the self-development programme and for going through various levels to achieve the Gold Standard of the Award Scheme, 28 per cent increase from last year winners.

He said: “in a very fast paced world, faced with myriad of challenges, we need visionary and bold leaders, who are relentless and will go to any length for the well-being of society…as organizations face increasingly complex challenges, there is a pressing need for individuals who possess the skills, knowledge, and vision to navigate through uncertainty and drive positive change.”

He said the Scheme equipped young people with competencies to become future leaders, valuing inclusivity and empathy over authority and discipline.

The President reiterated that programmes like the Head of State Award Scheme, through its designed framework of skills, volunteerism, sports and team adventurous journeys developed those wider soft and hard skills of young people, giving those opportunities outside the classroom to develop the confidence, resilient and positive attitudes to succeed in life and work.

The Board Chairman, Mr. Harry B. Sintim-Aboagye said the innovation of young people and indicated the need to help protect the intellectual ideas, innovations and creativity of the youth and hinted that the Award Scheme would soon launch the National Youth Innovators Award to celebrate and motivate Ghanaian youth and enterprising innovators.

Mr. Peter Akai Anum, the Executive Director of the Award Scheme indicated that over the last year, the Award Scheme equipped 13,241 young people via the Schemes structured programme, contributing GH₵18.7million of social value and impact through the principles of welfare economics and economic valuation techniques, aligned with the principles of Social Return on Investment (SROI).

He highlighted a number of special initiatives delivered to enhance the employability of our youth through partnerships as the Digital Award Project in partnership with the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Foundation had equipped 1,921 Ghanaian youth with Digital and IT skills.

“The WISE Youth Empowerment & Scholarship Programme in partnership with Steel Family Foundation has enhanced the life opportunity of 30 stranded superstars, out of which 13 has gained scholarships for further studies.The Breaking the Cycle of Crime Project in partnership with the Ghana Prison Service and the Australia High Commission, equipping 160 young offenders with knowledge and skills as part of their reformation and reintegration.

He said equipping 250 participants from the Epicentre Special School, Autism Awareness Care Centre and Demonstration School for the Deaf and Blind under the Life and Legacy programme.

He reiterated the Scheme’s aims to extend its reach to a minimum of 50,000 young people annually all 16 Regions from its current annual reach of 13,000 young people and will need the support, partnership and collaboration of individuals and corporate organizations to help extend the Award Scheme to all young people.

The event also celebrated and honoured individuals who had been exceptional in their chosen careers and businesses as well as corporate organisations who had been consistent in social impact.

The awardees included;National Best Coordinator Award 2023, Mrs. Theodosia Oppong, Aburi Girls, National Best Centre Award 2023, Beposo Senior High School, Lakeside, Volunteers of the Year 2023, Ms. Mercy Odoro, Mrs. Rachel Maame Yaa Karle Annoh.

On CSR Award 2023 went to Fuel Trade Ltd, B5 Plus Group, and Energy Commission, while Community Impact Award 2023 went to National Petroleum Authority, KGL Foundation, with Trustees Awards to Dr. Abena N. Asomaning, Dr. Daniel McKorley, Mariam Alhassan Musah, Mr. Nelson Amo, Ms. Carol Annang, Dr. (Mrs). Angela Tena Mensah, Mrs. Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley.

The others are Young Achievers Award 2023 going to Mr. Charles Antwi-Boahen, Mr. Michael Kwesi Ofori, withThe Legacy & GADIA State Award going to ACP Patience Ashorkor Quaye, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Patricia Obo-Nai, Dr. Mrs Ellen Hagan, Dr. Mrs. Kate Quartey-Papafio.

The rest of the awardees under the LIFE ICON Award went to Prof. Emeritus Henry Nii-Adziri Wellington, James Ebo Whyte and Mr. Kwasi Twum

The Head of State Award Scheme – Ghana provides a non-formal education and learning framework for the development of young people between the ages of 14 to 24 years regardless of their background and circumstances.

It is the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Ghana and encourages young people to step out of their comfort zones, explore their environment, take on new challenges, stay physically and mentally fit and embrace the spirit of adventure.

It also pushes them to take charge of their personal development and life in general and gives them the opportunity to view life not just from a narrow perspective but from different perspectives thereby broadening their view of life and their ability to positively impact society.

The Scheme uses an Award Framework along with support from adult volunteers to guide young people to discover and develop themselves.

It is about personal development and individual challenge: it is a non-competitive, enjoyable, voluntary and balanced programme, which requires sustained effort over time.

GNA

