Minority Women Caucus advocate for peace ahead of 2024 polls

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA – The Minority Women Caucus have called on religious institutions and authorities such as the Chief Imam’s office to play the role of arbitration and ensure peace before, during and after the 2024 general elections.

“In the spirit of unity and progress, we seek your esteemed intervention in the upcoming general elections. This noble call is to prevent dozens of incidents of electoral violence, a case in point during the 2020 general election that resulted in the death of five innocent Ghanaians with 100 others sustaining various degrees of injuries,” Ms Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ada said.

Ms Cudjoe, also the Second Vice Chair for the Women’s Caucus of Parliament, said on Wednesday when the group paid a courtesy call to Sheikh Dr Nuhu Osman Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, at his residence.

“As a minority women caucus of parliament, we believe your guidance and influence can play a pivotal role in fostering a peaceful and transparent electoral process. We humbly implore you to use your esteemed position to advocate for a fair and violence-free election, ensuring that our democratic values remain untarnished.

“Your leadership in promoting harmony and understanding among different communities is exemplary, and we believe that your involvement in the electoral process will contribute significantly to a more peaceful and inclusive democratic exercise. Together, we can strive for a future where elections are a testament to our commitment to unity, justice, and the well-being of our beloved nation,” she said.

The Women’s Caucus also donated GH¢10,000.00 and 40 bags of rice to the Chief Imam.

Sheikh Dr Nuhu Osman Sharabutu, the Chief Imam, said there was nothing more valuable than peace and harmony in every country, and the group’s call was timely.

He, therefore, pledged to back them in their endeavour.

The Chief Imam also expressed appreciation for the gesture.

GNA

