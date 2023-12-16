SamGloKush Foundation donates to flood affected communities in Ketu South 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Aflao (VR) Dec 16 GNA – SamGloKush Foundation, a non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), at Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region has donated victims who were displaced by the spillage of the Akosombo dam.

The items include, 300 pieces of Wellington boots, 20 sacks of maize, 10 boxes of mosquito coil and nets, 5 bags of rice, soaps and detergents, used cloths, exercise books and an undisclosed amount of money, among others.

Mr Samuel Kush, Founder and Leader of the Foundation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the gesture was to help mitigate the plight and challenges of the flood victims in the various communities.

“Our other objective is to put smile on the faces of the flood victims by providing the needed support that would bring back their lives to normalcy,” he stated.

Mr Kush further stated that the Foundation had started building five portable paddle boats for students in the flood affected communities for easy transportation to school.

“The boats are about 90 per cent complete, and it would be distributed to the various affected areas to help students in their education.”

He mentioned that their outfit had recently organised an educational seminar dubbed “My tomorrow, my future,” for about 350 students who were preparing to enter Senior High School to help prepare them adequately for their studies.

Mr Kush commended all groups and organisations which include, Seven Seas Company Limited, 696 Arena, Mensco Electricals, Papa Of Papa’s lotto club, traditional authorities, philanthropists, and other corporate organisations for their support.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to the GNA, expressed excitement over the gesture.

They thanked thr donors for the kind gesture and promised to utilize the items for the intended purpose.

GNA

