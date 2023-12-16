Harmattan season: Farmers advised to create fire belts

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, Dec 16, GNA – Assistant Divisional Officer ll (ADOll) Mr Hudu Baba, Northern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, has advised farmers to create fire belts around their farms to minimise bushfire havocs as the hamattan season sets in.

ADOll Mr Baba, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said most of the bushfires were often triggered by the activities of some hunters, adding that it was important to undertake such precautionary measures to avoid most of the losses often witnessed in the process.

He said the incidences of bushfires recorded in the country were posing serious threat to food security as well as undermining the resilience of farmers, especially women small holder farmers.

He said, “Most of these farmers often secure loans from banks and other financial institutions to invest in their farms. Losing their produce through bushfires can be quite devastating.”

He advised farmers to prioritise early harvesting of their crops in order not to lose their investments through bushfire outbreaks.

GNA

