AGI signs MoU with Tradex Africa Consult

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Ho (VR), Dec. 16, GNA – The Association of Ghana Industries Eastern, Volta, Oti Chapters has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tradex Africa Consult to promote made in Ghana Goods and services in Kenya.

The move, according to the AGI, is to collaborate with Tradex Africa Consult in other key areas such as developing linkages for partnership between AGI members and Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs) in Kenya.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of the Volta, Eastern, and Oti Regional Chapters of the AGI announced this after the two institutions reached an agreement on the deal.

The MoU, he said, would also enhance capacity building in the areas of Hospitality, Aviation, and Tourism as well as holding business Safaris in Kenya and Ghana.

The rest include seeking funds to execute investment projects in key areas of Tourism, Agribusiness, Manufacturing and ICT, Sports, and Urban Development in Ghana, and exploring possibilities of sister community relations.

The AGI is an Association of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) established in 1958 and Tradex is a company established in Kenya in 2019.

The MoU has three years with the option to renew for another three years.

It was jointly signed by Mr Gadzanku on behalf of the AGI and David Sosa, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tradex Africa Consult.

