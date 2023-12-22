Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy in Manhattan 

New York, Dec. 22, (tca/dpa/GNA) - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Manhattan on Thursday, less than a week after he was socked with a $148 million damage award for defaming two Atlanta election workers.

Giuliani listed debts as high as $500 million and about $10 million in assets in bankruptcy papers filed in Manhattan federal court. Last week’s mammoth judgment came after a Washington jury determined his campaign of lies against Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss provoked a deluge of vicious and life-altering threats.

The suit is one of many criminal and civil cases facing the former mayor and Trump lawyer as he drowns in legal bills, some of which he’s acting as his own lawyer. This summer, he put his $6.5 million townhouse on the Upper East Side on the market.

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

GNA

