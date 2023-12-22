Israeli military claims control over key Gaza city neighbourhood 

Tel Aviv, Dec. 22, (dpa/GNA) - The Israeli military says it has established full “operational control” over the Gaza City neighbourhood of Shejaiya, which is considered a Hamas stronghold.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that soldiers will continue limited operations in the neighbourhood to destroy Hamas infrastructure and kill militants who remain in hiding.

Shejaiya, located in the north of the Gaza Strip, was until recently the scene of fierce fighting between Israeli soldiers and Hamas militants. At the end of last week, Israeli troops mistakenly shot dead three Israeli hostages who had escaped from their captors there.

During the fighting in the neighbourhood, the Israeli military killed numerous Hamas fighters and destroyed dozens of entrances to Hamas tunnels, according to the IDF statement. Nine Israeli soldiers, including two senior officers, were killed in an ambush by militants.

GNA

