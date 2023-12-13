Qatar sets up field hospital in Gaza

Cairo, Dec. 13, (dpa/GNA) – Qatar is setting up a field hospital in the Gaza Strip where Israel is pursuing a military campaign.

With support from the government Qatar Fund for Development, the Palestinian Red Crescent has started establishing the 50-bed hospital in the Palestinian town of Rafah in the densely populated enclave, the medical group and the Qatari Red Crescent said on Tuesday night.

The facility will include an operating room, an intensive care unit, a lab and a pharmacy and will be run by a Palestinian Crescent team, they added in an online statement.

It is not clear yet when the hospital will go into operation.

Qatar is a key supporter of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas group, which is classified a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and Israel.

The energy-rich Gulf emirate has emerged as a major mediator in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Last month, Qatar helped broker a now-expired truce deal agreed by Israel and Hamas that also facilitated hostage-for-prisoner swaps.

GNA

