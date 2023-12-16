Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi lost daughter through fire outbreak 

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Techiman (BE/R), Dec. 16, GNA – A fire outbreak, which swept through a six-room residential apartment, has left one person dead in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono Region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the deceased, a daughter of Professor Christopher Akumfi-Ameyaw, a former minister of state, was the only occupant, sleeping in one of the rooms when the fire razed the three apartments.

When personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) got to the scene, the fire which supposedly started around 0130 hours on Saturday December 9, 2023 had reached dangerous dimension, however, the fire fighters were able to suppress it from getting to the other apartments.

The Assistant Divisional Officer (ADOI) Victor Gyan, the Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Command of the GNFS, confirmed the story to the GNA, saying “the fire got to a limit before somebody called to alert us.”

Preliminary investigations, he added, revealed that the fire occurred as a result of an electrical fault.

“In fact we tried our best to rescue and send the deceased to the Techiman Holy Family Hospital who was subsequently transferred to, but passed on in Accra”, he stated and expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

