640 women benefit from mental health care,  related service delivery

Tamale, Dec 16, GNA – The Promoting Women Mental Health Rights in Ghana project has helped to ensure improved access to mental health care related service delivery to 640 women, including alleged witches in the Northern and North East Regions.

It has also resulted in improved evidence and knowledge on reduction of stigma and violence against persons with mental health illness in the regions as well as conducive and enabling policy environment and institutional support for the implementation of the Mental Health Act.

These formed part of the outcome of the three-year project, which was implemented in the two regions with women at all the alleged witches’ camps in the two regions being the beneficiaries coupled with some women, who were suffering from trauma and depression in the communities.

The outcome was shared at the end of project close out meeting in Tamale attended by some beneficiaries and stakeholders of the project to validate a report on the project.

The project was implemented by Songtaba, a Tamale-based NGO, as part of the Ghana Somubi Dwumadie programme, which was funded by the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office.

Mr Shani Abdul Kasiru, Head of Programmes, Policy and Campaigns at Songtaba, speaking during the meeting, said the report on the project showed that there had been an increase in terms of awareness around people’s perceptions about mental health in the regions.

He said, “There has been some response by state agencies to the challenges that are faced by persons with mental health, especially the women, who are accused of witchcraft. We have seen that the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has begun to put in systems and things that will further give protection to these women.”

He added that with the passage of the Anti-Witchcraft bill, the public was beginning to see that there was a policy change, and there was the need to also change their attitudes and practices to keep communities safe and reduce the number of persons suffering from mental health condition and gender-based violence.

He said, “So, as a project, we are proud to say that in the last three years, we have been able to increase the discussions around mental health, which generally did not have some interest amongst certain stakeholders. Now, key state institutions such as District Assemblies are beginning to prioritise mental health by making commitments to see how they can put in plans and budget to address challenges faced by mental health patients, especially the medications.”

He said Songtaba had put in place a sustainability plan where it would continue to mobilise resources to provide the service as well as leverage on other local platforms for advocacy.

Mr Mumuni Fuseini, Northern Regional Mental Health Officer, said mental health had remained a neglected area in the country and lauded the project for its focus on, especially women accused of witchcraft to ensure their well-being.

Mr Osman Musah, Gushegu Municipal Coordinating Director, expressed need for a deliberate plan to encourage people or nurses to train as psychiatric nurses for improved care for mental health patients.

He commended Songtaba for involving relevant stakeholders and key institutions in the implementation of the project, which was necessary to achieve the needed change.

Madam Ama Tilichi, Leader at the alleged witches’ camp at Gnani in the Yendi Municipality, thanked partners for the project saying it had helped to restore their hopes.

