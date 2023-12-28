President Akufo-Addo commissions Koforidua Sports Stadium, Youth Resource Centre

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua, Dec 28, GNA -President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the refurbished Koforidua Sports Stadium and multi-purpose Youth Resource Centre to provide safe space for talent development of the youth in the area.

The 5,000-seater capacity combined stadium/youth resource centre is among five other such facilities located in the Upper West, Central, Volta, Western and Bono regions, expected to be commissioned by the President in the coming weeks.

The multi-purpose edifice has a basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, eight-lane athletics track, and spectators stand.

The facility also consists of a Guidance and Counselling centre, an ICT hub, Skills and entrepreneurship development, and clinic/rehabilitation centres.

The project, which began in 2018, was estimated at a cost of 1.8 million dollars to upgrade the over 60 years Koforidua Stadium into a modern multi purpose youth resource centre to provide a safe space for youth development in the area.

The President said he had authorised the completion of four other similar projects under construction at the Kaneshie, Nyinahin, Navrongo and Yendi sports complexes.

“I have authorised the completion of these facilities and, therefore, requesting the Finance Ministry and the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) to allocate the necessary funds to ensure their timely completion,” he said.

Mr Mustapha Yusif, the Youth and Sports Minister, said in line with government’s commitment to sports infrastructure development 154 Astroturfs had been constructed across districts and regions in the country.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, said the additional features of the stadium will help harness talents of the youth for national development.

