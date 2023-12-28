CHRAJ, Dreamzfm donate food stuffs, assorted drinks to Navrongo prisons inmates 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Navrongo (U/E), Dec 28, GNA – The Upper East Regional Directorate of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in partnership with Dreamzfm, a Bolgatanga based radio station, has donated food stuffs and assorted drinks to inmates of the Navrongo Central Prisons.

The donation included bags of rice, cooking oil, groundnuts, bottle and sachet water, minerals among others was in response to an appeal by authorities of the Prisons to help address some of the challenges facing the inmates.

The gesture had support from the public after CHRAJ and Dreamzfm a few weeks back began an appeal campaign to solicit support from the public to help inmates of the prison in Navrongo.

Presenting the items, Mr Jaladeen Abdulai, the Regional Director CHRAJ, thanked the public for the response in helping them to respond to some of the needs of the inmates.

He added that apart from money, some of members of the public also contributed food items to support the appeals made.

“A lot of people have given us these things to extend that someone walked to the radio station to give us GH₵5.00 and we deeply appreciate that,” he said, adding “another one walked in and said I don’t have anything but I have groundnut for you and I was really exited although the person thought he was giving us inferior good.”

Mr Abdulai explained that his outfit had held discussions with the Upper East Regional Supervising High Court Judge, Justice Charles Adjei Wilson, to help to hear cases of inmates, who had been on remand for a long time without trial.

He indicated that the court in Januarywould either be brought to the prisons for the cases to be heard or details of such inmates taken, and the cases tried at the courtroom in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

“We are not happy for you being here”, the Regional CHRAJ Director told the inmates, we would have liked that you are out there with us, so whatever that has brought you here, pray that God should change you so that when your days are up and you are leaving here you will be a changed person,” he advised.

Receiving the items, Assistant Superintendent of Prison, Reverend Joachim Yinime Bugre, the Regional Chaplain of the Ghana Prisons Service, expressed gratitude for the gesture and noted that the items would be used for the benefit of the inmates.

GNA

