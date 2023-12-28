Hi-limit Group commissions five projects to support socio-economic transformation  

By Hannah Awadzi, GNA

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA – The Hi-Limit Group, a private development partner supporting governments around the world to develop programmes towards socio-economic transformation has commissioned five projects in Ghana.

The projects are the One Village One Dam-IAREPE Project which involves the construction of 440 units of Dams and irrigation facilities plus Bio-Refinery across the five regions of the North; the Construction of 71 units of mines in Gold deposited areas across the country.

The development of Bauxite Aluminum, Rubber and Glass, Textile Leather and Lithium (BARGTELL) in the western and eastern regions; a Bono Cashew Processing Complex to purchase and stabilize the Cashew price for farmers and two units of Flour and Ethanol Factories in the Volta Region

Mr Emmanuel Larbi, Chief Executive Officer of the Hi-Limit Group told the Ghana News Agency that the projects would create about 12 million Jobs while exporting large quantities of essential commodities to bring in foreign exchange to strengthen the Ghanaian Cedi

He therefore urged Ghanaians to offer their support for the projects and pledged his organization’s commitment to working with any government to strengthen the fight against corruption.

GNA

