Pigfarm District Assembly elections underway 

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA – Voting started at 0820 hours at the Pigfarm Electoral Area within the Ayawaso Central District in the Greater Accra region on Tuesday in the District Level Elections.

The candidates vying for Assembly Member position are Mr. Awal Mohammed, Mr. Philip Ceasar, and Mr. Ernest Acheampong.

At the Apostolic Revealation Society Centre, “A,” 597 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots.

The Centre “B” has 100 registered voters.

The Ayawaso Central District has 12 electoral areas.

Ms. Victoria Aleupo, the Presiding Officer, said the delay was due to the late delivery of electoral materials.

“So far, there are no challenges; we are confident the exercise will end successfully,” she said.

Three agents of the contestants are here, with a police officer to ensure peaceful exercise.

GNA

