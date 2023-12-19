2023 District Level Elections commence nationwide with late starts

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA – The 2023 District Level Elections (DLE) have commenced throughout the country with some areas experiencing late starts.



The situation has been attributed to late distribution of voting materials.



Some polling stations the Ghana News Agency team visited around 0900 hours were recording relatively long queues.





The DLE is to enable eligible voters to elect Assembly Members to represent their electoral areas in the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies as well as five Unit Committee Members in each electoral area.



According to the Electoral Commission 17,474 males are contesting the elections, representing 94 per cent, while 1,106 females, representing six per cent, are contesting the Assembly Elections.



For the Unit Committee Elections, 40, 923 male contestants, representing 88 per cent, are standing to be elected with 5,413 of their female counterparts, 11.6 per cent.



GNA

