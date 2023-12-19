District Level Elections: Dean of Presiding Members calls for vote for women

Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA – The National Dean of Presiding Members, Joseph Korto, has urged the populace to vote for women in today’s district level elections.

He said women incumbents, who had demonstrated commendable performance and a deep understanding of the Assembly’s concept, merited another term to drive development in their electoral areas.

“Women are often underrepresented in our political landscape. If a woman is standing and proves capable, let’s vote for her to enhance diversity, sometimes it’s evident when a person can’t handle the job, but those experienced candidates returning to the fray should get our votes.”

He said the Assembly concept was about community development and urged voters to focus on skills, not just popularity or relationships, when casting their ballots.

“In the Assembly elections, it’s not just about voting; we need to choose people who grasp the system. It’s a tough job…”

“We appeal to Ghanaians to vote for the best – someone uniting the community, with a good heart, good intentions, and empathy.”

Joseph Korto, who is also the Presiding Member at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, is the Assembly Member for the low-cost electoral area in Community 9.

A total of 66,257 candidates are contesting today’s elections, with 18,755 running for Assembly Member positions and 47,502 for Unit Committee Member positions.

GNA

