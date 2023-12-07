Persons with Disabilities urged to register with the Assemblies

By Hafsa Obeng,

Accra, Dec. 7, GNA – Mr Erasmus O. Xerton, Chairperson of Social Services Sub-Committee, Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, has urged Persons living with Disabilities (PWD’s) across the country to register with their various Assemblies to benefit from the District Assembly’s Common Fund (DACF).

This, he said, when done would serve as a source of support for the PWD’s to be able to leave meaningful lives within their communities.

He said two percent of the DACF has been set aside solely to address the concerns of PDW’s and they must take advantage of it to enhance their living conditions and earn the dignity and respect they deserve in society.

Speaking at the common fund disbursement ceremony, held by the Assembly Mr Xerton said the presentation was to ease the economic pressure on their families, community as well as the nation at large.

He said the government led initiative was aimed at minimising poverty among all PWD’s, particularly those outside the formal sector, enhancing their social image through dignified labour, supporting their income generating activities, providing educational support, and building their capacities.

He noted that government was not happy when PWD begs on the street, adding that “so these disbursements are to motivate you to identify your areas of interest and passion and set up small businesses of your own in order to become independent, and not to beg on the streets.”

He advised beneficiaries to make good use of the items, engage in economic activities to better their lives and their families.

Mr Justice Amu Kabiri, a beneficiary, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on behalf of all beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the Assembly for their kind gesture.

He said the items would go a long way to help improve their lives and put smiles on the faces of their families, saying “it will also reduce the Government’s burden concerning people with disabilities in the country.

“Disability is not inability and I believe if we put our minds to it we will be able to make the best out of our lives as disabled,” he said.

Mr Kabiri encouraged the beneficiaries to be determined, and work hard for themselves for God to bless their work and encouraged more people to support them.

In all, 16 beneficiaries were presented with fridges, sewing machines, grinding machines, hair products, drinks, wiring cables among others.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

