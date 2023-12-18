Paul Essien wins NPP Parliamentary Primaries in Jomoro

By P. K. Yankey

Ekpu (W/R), December 18, GNA – A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Mr. Paul Essien has emerged winner in the Jomoro New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries.

He polled 496 out of total valid votes of 1,055 against two other contestants in the election conducted and supervised by the Municipal Electoral Officer, Madam Lydia Ignatius Cudjoe.

Mr Paul Hopeson Kwaw polled 289 of the valid votes cast with Mr. Ishmael Evonla Kwame Whajah scooping 270 of the valid votes.

Two of the ballot papers were rejected.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) opened nominations for interested candidates to contest in orphan Constituencies throughout the country.

The Jomoro primaries which was originally slated for December 4,2023, was postponed due to misunderstanding among the Parliamentary aspirants.

After a stakeholders meeting, vetting and balloting, at the regional office, December 16 was slated for the primaries.

GNA

