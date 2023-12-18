District/Unit Committee Elections in Tarkwa-Nsuaem to take off with 466 candidates

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Ahwetieso (W/R), Dec. 18, GNA – A total of 466 candidates have filled their nomination to contest in the upcoming District and Unit Committee Elections in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency.

Out of the figure, 93 candidates who are competing for thirty electoral areas, only three persons are females, while 90 are males.

A total of 373 are also vying to be members of the various committees in their respective electoral area, out of which 50 are females as against 323 males.

Mr Ekow Essien, Municipal Electoral Officer of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the election slated for Tuesday, December 19, 2023, would take place across 249 polling centers and a total of 133,669 voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

“We have received our electoral materials from Accra, trained our officers who would be deployed to go and work on that day. So far everything is on course” he stated.

The Municipal Electoral Officer entreated Ghanaians to take keen interest and participate in the District and Unit Committee election as it could speed up development.

“Usually, people do not take the District and Unit Committee elections seriously but that is the only way we can bring development at the grassroot level so all eligible voters should get involved. Come Tuesday between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm, just go and cast your vote quickly and go wherever you want to go” he emphasized.

